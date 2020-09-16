The Serie A 2020-21 season is all set to start from September 19 onwards. Seven matches are set to be played in gameweek 1, with the remaining three to be held post gameweek 2. Juventus and Inter Milan are the favorites to fight it out for the trophy. Besides, a fight for a top-four finish will be interesting. Here's more.

Serie A Juventus can claim 10th successive honor, Inter to provide challenge

Juventus have won 36 Serie A honors (highest) and can extend the tally to 37. Notably, the club has won nine successive Serie A honors from 2011-12 to 2019-20. They can smash a new record of 10 successive Italian league titles. Last season, Juve finished with 83 points and Inter followed suit (82). Inter will be hoping to be consistent and topple Juve.

Fight Teams to fight for European berths

One will hope to see Milan getting their way back into the top four. Milan ended the 2019-20 season on a strong note and finished sixth. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic present, Milan will be aiming to move higher. Atalanta finished third last term and were enjoyable to watch. They will hope to impress once again. Lazio, Roma and Napoli are also in the mix.

Top scorer Who can finish as the top scorer in 2020-21?

Last season's top scorer Ciro Immobile will hope to enhance his reputation once again for Lazio. Immobile has been one of the best strikers in the Serie A for a while. Inter will look up to Romelu Lukaku, who had a strong debut season. Milan have the cushion of Zlatan, who can impress at large. Juve have talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to lead the line.

Promoted teams What about the newcomers?

The likes of Benevento, Crotone and Spezia were the three teams that got promoted to the Serie A. Spezia have earned a maiden promotion and is the 66th team to participate in the Italian top level league. Benevento topped the Serie B 2019-20 standings with 86 points under their belt. Crotone finished second (68 points). Spezia, who finished third, qualified after winning the playoff.