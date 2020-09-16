Bayern Munich talisman Thomas Muller has enjoyed tremendous success at the club. The senior German international has been in the club since a kid and his consistency over the years need to be lauded. Muller helped Bayern win the treble last season and notched several records. This season will be no different for him. Here are the records Muller can script in 2020-21.

Goals Muller set to register a special milestone

Muller, who turned 31 on Sunday, has amassed 199 career goals for Bayern after making his senior team debut in the 2008-09 season. He is just one shy of 200 goals for the club. Muller can become only the fourth Bayern player to achieve this milestone. Notably, he needs 19 goals to surpass Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (217) to become the third-highest scorer for Bayern.

UCL Muller can script these records in the Champions League

Muller has scored 46 Champions League goals so far. He needs four more to hit the mark of 50. Muller can become only the second Bayern player after Robert Lewandowski (51) to achieve this milestone. Muller can also go past the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (48) and Alfredo di Stefano (49). He can become the eighth player to hit 50-plus goals in the UCL.

Information Muller can achieve this feat for Bayern in the Bundesliga

Muller has amassed 118 career Bundesliga goals for Bayern. The versatile player needs two more to surpass former great Roland Wohlfarth (119). If he achieves this mark, Muller will become the fourth-highest scorer for Bayern in Bundesliga history.

Information Muller on verge of making 375 Bundesliga appearances