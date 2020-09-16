Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale could re-join Tottenham Hotspur this summer. According to a report in Sky Sports, Bale's advisors are talking to Spurs about a potential loan move from Real. This comes a day after Manchester United were linked with a loan move for the Welshman. Here are further details on Spurs' move for Bale.

Development It's close but not done: Bale's agent on Spurs move

Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, spoke to AFP about a potential deal with Spurs: "It's close but not done. It's a complicated deal." Bale is believed to be open to join former club Spurs, where he spent six seasons between 2007 and 2013. Meanwhile, Bale's representatives are also speaking to other Premier League clubs, but Real have not agreed a deal with anyone.

Spurs Gareth still loves Spurs, says Bale's agent

Barnett also told BBC Sport that his client still loves Spurs and he wants to be there. "Gareth still loves Spurs," his agent claimed. "It's where he wants to be." Bale scored 55 goals in 203 appearances for Tottenham after joining from Southampton in 2007. He left Spurs to join Real for a then world record £85m in 2013.

Manchester Bale has been linked with a move to Man United

A day earlier it was reported that, Manchester United are keeping their options open and may turn to a loan move for Real outcast should they be unsuccessful in landing Jadon Sancho. United are at an impasse over their bid to buy Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho because of the club's €120m (£110m) valuation. United want to add further depth in their attacking ranks.

Premier League Gareth Bale open to Premier League move

Recently, Bale slammed Real Madrid and said he is open to a return to the Premier League. Asked if he would like to return to the Premier League, the Welshman told Sky Sports: "It's not really in my hands. If those options arise, it's something I'd look at for sure We'll see what happens."

Situation Bale's situation at Real is worrisome

Bale wasn't given many opportunities by Zidane in the 2019-20 season. He made just 20 appearances in all competitions and scored three goals. His relation with Zidane has diminished to a new low and things look difficult. Moreover, Bale had earlier lashed out at Real Madrid fans for their behavior towards him. In 251 matches, Bale has amassed 105 goals, besides winning numerous titles.

Transfer window Spurs interested in signing Sergio Reguilon and Bas Dost