Australia stunned England in the third ODI to pocket the three-match series by a 2-1 margin. The series decider saw England post 302/7 in 50 overs. Jonny Bairstow (112), Sam Billings (57) and Chris Woakes (53*) helped England pile up a competitive total. In reply, Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey struck respective centuries to guide Australia home. Here are the records broken.

3rd ODI How did the match pan out?

England were rocked early on as Mitchell Starc sent back Jason Roy and Joe Root off the first two deliveries. Bairstow and Eoin Morgan added 67 runs. England were reduced to 96/4, before Bairstow and Billings added 114 runs. Woakes' blitz helped them surpass 300. Australia were reeling at 73/5, before Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey added a record stand to win the game.

England England batsmen register these feats

Roy registered his ninth ODI duck, whereas, Root got dismissed for nought for the fifth time in his career. Woakes amassed his fifth career ODI fifty and raced to 97 fours. Woakes (1,315) surpassed Matt Prior in terms of runs (1,282). Meanwhile, Billings scored his fourth ODI fifty. This was his second fifty-plus score in the series. He had scored 118 in the opener.

Bairstow Bairstow slams these ODI records

Bairstow raced to 3,207 career ODI runs and surpassed the tally of Alastair Cook (3,204) and David Gower (3,170). Bairstow, who struck 112 from 126 deliveries, registered his 10th career ODI century and a second versus Australia. He went past the 700-run mark against Australia (772) and got past Kevin Pietersen's tally of 743. Bairstow surpassed Cook in terms of ODI fours (365).

Information Zampa and Starc register these records

Adam Zampa (3/51) raced to 85 scalps. He equaled the tally of former Aussie skipper Steve Waugh. He also claimed 10 wickets in this series. Starc (3/74) now has 183 career ODI scalps. He surpassed former Pakistan duo Imran Khan and Aaqib Javed (182 each).

Records Notable records scripted in the 3rd ODI

Morgan (23) became the first batsman to surpass 1,950-run mark in England-Australia ODIs. Aaron Finch (12) became the third Australian to surpass 1,350 runs against England (1,352). Glenn Maxwell became the sixth batsman to amass 100-plus sixes for Australia in ODI cricket. The Australian all-rounder went past 3,000 career ODI runs as well (3,063). He smashed his 2nd ODI ton (highest score).

ENG vs AUS Carey registers maiden ton, scripts partnership record alongside Maxwell