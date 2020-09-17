French league champions Paris Saint-Germain opened their account with a maiden win this season. After suffering two successive defeats in Ligue 1 2020-21 season, Julian Draxler's late goal helped PSG beat Metz 1-0. Thomas Tuchel's side failed to impress once again as problems mounted with Neymar being banned for two games for his brawl in gameweek 3. Here are further details.

PSG Draxler's injury-time winner helps reigning champions PSG

Reigning champions PSG had lost their opening two league games for the first time since 1984-85. However, they avoided three league defeats in a row since 2010. The champions had Abdou Diallo sent off after 65 minutes at the Parc des Princes, but German midfielder Draxler's 93rd-minute header claimed victory for the team. PSG were without Kylian Mbappe and Neymar against Metz.

Di Maria Di Maria impresses for 10-man PSG

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria shone on another frustrating night for the hosts. Di Maria created numerous opportunities for his team-mates and was denied by Metz goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja at close range. However, he forced Oukidja to parry his cross into Draxler's path at the death. PSG sit 15th after three matches, four points behind early leaders Rennes.

Neymar Neymar receives two-match ban

Neymar, who was among five players sent off following an injury-time brawl against Marseille, was handed a two-match suspension. He had punched Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez, whom the 28-year-old claims racially abused him. The French football authorities are to investigate his accusation. Meanwhile, Gonzalez has denied Neymar's claim.

Suspension Other players sent off in the PSG-Marseille encounter receive bans

The other four players sent off have also received bans. PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa has been suspended for six matches. His team-mate Leandro Paredes has been suspended for two games. For Marseille, Jordan Amavi has received a three-match suspension and Dario Benedetto must sit out one game.

Support PSG to strongly support Neymar, Marseille back Gonzalez