England batsman Jonny Bairstow broke into the top 10 in the ICC ODI Rankings for Batsmen. The senior cricketer amassed the most runs in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia. Bairstow's team-mate Chris Woakes, gained in both the rankings for bowlers and all-rounders. Australia, who won the series 2-1, saw star performer Glenn Maxwell rise amongst batsmen. Here are further details.

Rankings Bairstow occupies 10th place, Maxwell rises to 26th position

Bairstow, who amassed scores of 84, 0 and 112, rose three places to occupy the 10th position. He now has 754 rating points under his belt. Also, Australian skipper Aaron Finch dropped one place to seventh (762) as Kane Williamson moved up to sixth. Maxwell, who impressed largely with the bat, rose to joint-26th. Meanwhile, Alex Carey moved up to 28th (628 points).

Bowlers ODI Rankings for Bowlers: Woakes rises to fourth, Zampa gains

In the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers, England seamer Chris Woakes rose to the fourth position (675 points). Australian pacer Pat Cummins moved up to sixth (659 points). His team-mate Mitchell Starc kept his 10th position. However, England fast bowler Jofra Archer dropped down to 10th and shares the spot alongside Starc. Adam Zampa rose to 21st position after claiming 10 wickets.

ODI Rankings Kohli and Rohit top batsmen, pacer Bumrah keeps 2nd place

India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue to occupy the top two spots in the ICC ODI Rankings for Batsmen. They are followed by Pakistan's Babar Azam. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult tops the show amongst bowlers. He is followed by India's Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja occupies the eighth place in the rankings for all-rounders.

Information ICC All-rounder Rankings: Woakes moves up to second