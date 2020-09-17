MS Dhoni has been a supreme leader for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran wicket-keeper batsman has won the most games as a captain in the competition. Fans have witnessed the three-time IPL winner contributing immensely with the bat, besides rallying his team as a leader. Dhoni can script several records in IPL 2020. We take a look.

Runs Can Dhoni get to the 5,000-run mark?

Dhoni, who has also played for Rising Pune Supergiant for two seasons, has scored 4,432 runs in 190 matches. He needs to score 568 runs to register the mark of 5,000. Only two batsmen have achieved this feat so far in the tournament. However, Dhoni hasn't managed to score 500-plus runs in a single season. He has hit 400-plus runs in four IPL seasons.

Dhoni Dhoni can script these feats

Dhoni is currently occupying the 15th spot when it comes to fours hit in the IPL. He has slammed 297 fours till date and is three shy of 300. Dhoni needs to hit 38 more to surpass Virender Sehwag's tally of 334 fours. MSD has registered 416 and 455 runs respectively over the last two seasons. He can complete a hat-trick this term.

Dhoni records Dhoni can script these milestones

MSD has amassed 3,858 runs for CSK in the IPL. He needs 142 more to register the mark of 4,000 runs for the franchise. Dhoni can become only the second player to score 4,000-plus for the side after Suresh Raina (4,527). He has the most dismissals as wicket-keeper in the tournament (132). Dhoni needs 18 more to register 150 dismissals.

Information MSD set to surpass 100 IPL wins as CSK skipper