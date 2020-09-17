Pakistan batsman Babar Azam scripted a record in the 20-over format. The talented right-handed batsman became the third-fastest to 5,000 T20 runs. Babar achieved the feat while playing for Somerset in the ongoing season of the Vitality T20 Blast. After failing to impress in the previous three matches, Babar struck 114*against Glamorgan in Cardiff. Here are further details on Babar.

Knock Babar slams 114* against Glamorgan

Babar's 114*-run knock helped Somerset set a target of 184. Babar took just 62 balls, hitting nine fours and five sixes at 183.87. He shared an unbeaten 110-run stand alongside Lewis Goldsworthy (38*) for the fourth wicket. In reply, Glamorgan were folded for just 115. Craig Overton (3/36) was pick of the bowlers.

Feats Babar slams 4th T20 ton, races to 5,110 runs

Babar, who notched his 4th T20 century (including T20Is), surpassed the 5,000-run mark in the format. He now has 5,110 runs across T20 matches at 42.94. The Pakistani batsman amassed his highest score in T20 cricket (114*), surpassing his previous T20 career-best of 102*. He became the 61st batsman to surpass the 5,000-run mark in T20 cricket.

Stats Babar has amassed 172 runs in Vitality Blast 2020

Babar has played five matches in the Vitality Blast 2020 season. He has amassed 172 runs in total. Last season, Babar had amassed the most runs in South Group for Somerset. He had hit 578 runs at 52.24 as Somerset finished sixth in the South Division. This year, the coronavirus has seen the tournament get divided into three groups. Somerset are in Central Group.

Do you know? 3rd-fastest to 5,000 T20 runs