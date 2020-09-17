Four-time Indian Premier League winners Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in this season's opening encounter on September 19. Skipper Rohit Sharma has enjoyed batting against the MS Dhoni-led side. Rohit enjoys some notable stats against CSK in the IPL both as a batsman and captain. Ahead of IPL 2020, we look at Rohit in numbers against CSK.

Runs Second-highest scorer against CSK in the IPL

Rohit, who also represented Deccan Chargers in the past, has amassed 705 runs against CSK in 27 IPL matches. He has enjoyed an average of 29.37 against CSK, besides having a strike-rate of 125.00. Notably, Rohit is only the second batsman to score 700-plus runs against CSK. RCB captain Virat Kohli tops the show with 747 runs from 24 games at 37.35.

4s, 6s Rohit has smashed the second-highest number of fours

Rohit has slammed 59 fours against CSK so far in the cash-rich league. Notably, this is the second-highest number in terms of fours against CSK. Shikhar Dhawan (70) has hit the most fours. Rohit is also among five batsmen, who have registered 50-plus fours against CSK. Meanwhile, he has smashed 25 sixes and it's the fifth-highest tally.

Do you know? Rohit has slammed the most fifties against CSK

Rohit has slammed seven fifties against CSK in the tournament. It's the highest by any batsman, with Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner following suit with six fifties each.

Information IPL: Rohit has the best captaincy record against CSK