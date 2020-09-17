-
Four-time Indian Premier League winners Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in this season's opening encounter on September 19.
Skipper Rohit Sharma has enjoyed batting against the MS Dhoni-led side.
Rohit enjoys some notable stats against CSK in the IPL both as a batsman and captain.
Ahead of IPL 2020, we look at Rohit in numbers against CSK.
-
-
Second-highest scorer against CSK in the IPL
-
Rohit, who also represented Deccan Chargers in the past, has amassed 705 runs against CSK in 27 IPL matches.
He has enjoyed an average of 29.37 against CSK, besides having a strike-rate of 125.00.
Notably, Rohit is only the second batsman to score 700-plus runs against CSK.
RCB captain Virat Kohli tops the show with 747 runs from 24 games at 37.35.
-
Rohit has smashed the second-highest number of fours
-
Rohit has slammed 59 fours against CSK so far in the cash-rich league.
Notably, this is the second-highest number in terms of fours against CSK.
Shikhar Dhawan (70) has hit the most fours.
Rohit is also among five batsmen, who have registered 50-plus fours against CSK.
Meanwhile, he has smashed 25 sixes and it's the fifth-highest tally.
-
Rohit has slammed the most fifties against CSK
-
Rohit has slammed seven fifties against CSK in the tournament. It's the highest by any batsman, with Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner following suit with six fifties each.
-
IPL: Rohit has the best captaincy record against CSK
-
Rohit has the record for captaining the most matches against CSK in the IPL (16). He has also won the most matches as captain (10). He has a win percentage of 62.50, which is the highest (minimum 10 matches).