Defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on September 19. During the build-up, one was eager to see who would be opening the batting for the franchise. On Thursday, MI skipper Rohit Sharma stated that he alongside Quinton de Kock will bat upfront. Here are further details.

IPL 2019 Rohit and De Kock did well as openers last season

The senior batsman said the team will keep options open, however, he will bat as an opener for the franchise. Rohit opened for the entire tournament last season and amassed 405 runs in 15 matches at 28.92. He slammed two fifties and had a strike-rate of 128.57. Meanwhile, his partner De Kock, scored 529 runs in 16 matches at 35.26.

Opener I enjoy batting at the top of the order: Rohit

In a press conference on Thursday, Rohit said he enjoys batting at the top. "I opened for the entire tournament last year and will continue to do that. As a team, we keep all options open. I'm happy to do what the team wants. I enjoy batting at the top of the order and I've been doing it for a while now," he said.

Lynn Chris Lynn will have to wait on the sidelines

In the IPL 2020 auction, MI roped in former KKR stalwart Chris Lynn for Rs. 2 crore. The experienced T20 batsman will need to wait as MI have a settled opening duo. Also, Lynn struggled to get going on the slow pitches during the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League. He aggregated 138 runs playing for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

MI MI to continue with Rohit and Quinton, says Mahela

MI coach Mahela Jayawardene highlighted how Rohit and Quinton compliment each other. "The combination of Rohit and Quinton did a phenomenal job for us last season. They complement each other well, they're consistent and both of them are experienced. They're good leaders as well, so why would you want to fix something that isn't broken? We will continue to go with that," he said.

Quote MI to keep options open

Rohit added however, MI will keep options open this season. "But even when I play for India, the message to the management is to not close any door and keep all the options open, so I'll do the same here," Rohit said.

Options 'Lynn as an option gives us flexibility in the squad'