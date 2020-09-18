The wait is finally over! One of the biggest extravaganzas in T20 cricket is set to take center stage in UAE. The opening clash of the 2020 Indian Premier League will see defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. This will be the fourth time the two sides meet in the tournament opener. Here's the preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the first match on September 19 (7:30 PM IST). Notably, the wicket here is expected to be slow and sticky, while the conditions will be humid. Hence, the spin will likely come into play quite early. One can watch the match live on Star India network, while live streaming is also available on Hotstar app.

MI A balanced side despite lack of quality spinners

As every season, Mumbai Indians carry the required depth in the set-up. Recently, skipper Rohit Sharma asserted that he plans to open in the entire tournament, this time around. Although the squad is quite dynamic, their spin bowling still lacks experience. Probable XI for the first match: Rohit (captain), de Kock (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar, Krunal, Hardik, Pollard, Anukul, Chahar, Boult, Bumrah, Coulter-Nile.

CSK CSK to ride on their impactful spinners

The campaign of Chennai Super Kings has already been impacted to an extent, owing to several COVID-centric developments. Moreover, the departure of stalwarts Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh has further added to their woes. However, you can never write off MS Dhoni's Yellow army, who have spinners aplenty. Probable XI: Watson, Rayudu, du Plessis, Jadhav, Dhoni (wicket-keeper/captain), Bravo, Jadeja, Tahir, Thakur, Chahar, Karn.

Head-to-head A look at the head-to-head record

Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have played the most number of matches against each other in the IPL. In 28 such matches, the Rohit Sharma-led franchise has a considerable lead over CSK, having won 17 of them. They have a formidable win percentage of 60.71 against CSK. Meanwhile, CSK have managed to register only 11 victories over MI.

Records Jadeja could script this monumental feat

Mumbai Indians also hold the edge over CSK in the tournament openers. They have previously won the opening fixtures twice (in 2009 and 2012 respectively). CSK, who won the only one in 2018, have an opportunity to square it 2-2. Besides, Ravindra Jadeja (1,927) could become the first player to record a double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in the IPL.

