The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to kick-off from September 19 with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing Chennai Super Kings. While MI are the most successful franchise in the tournament, their arch-rivals CSK can't be taken lightly. The riveting rivalry has given the nation plenty of reasons to celebrate across the seasons. Here are some of their greatest encounters.

2010 A maiden IPL title for Chennai Super Kings

The 2010 season of IPL marked the third appearance of Super Kings in the playoffs. Skipper Dhoni was on a roll in that season, having finished quite a few games single-handedly, especially the do-or-die tie against Kings XI Punjab. In the final, Suresh Raina (57* off 35) propelled CSK to 168/5 in the first innings. Later on, a 22-run victory made CSK the champions.

2013 MI win the battle this time

In his debut season as captain, a young Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to a maiden IPL title. Despite losing several successive games, MI marched into their second-ever final. In the summit clash against then-two-time winners CSK, they could only put up 148/9. Kieron Pollard's 60 off 32 balls helped them recover from 52/4. Eventually, the MI fast bowlers restricted CSK to 125/9.

2015 Mumbai Indians win a second IPL title, equal CSK's record

Mumbai Indians equaled CSK's record by winning a second IPL title in 2015. Notably, their overseas contingent stole the limelight in yet another final against CSK. The MI racked up a mammoth 202/5 with Caribbean stars Lendl Simmons (68), Pollard (36), and skipper Rohit Sharma (50) leading the way. Despite Dwayne Smith's brilliant effort (57), CSK fell 41 runs short at the end.

2018 DJ Bravo steals victory from jaws of defeat

In 2018, CSK were making a comeback from a two-year ban. They were placed in the opening draw alongside defending champions MI. The nerves clearly seemed to have impacted the Super Kings as they were down to 84/6 while chasing 166. However, Dwayne Bravo had other plans. His 30-ball 68 handed CSK a one-wicket win. Notably, the injured Kedar Jadhav hit the winning runs.

2019 History for Mumbai Indians!