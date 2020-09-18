After months of speculation regarding the fate of the Indian Premier League, the tournament will finally be up and running from September 19. The two finalists of 2019, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, will lock horns in the opening match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Before the action unfolds in the United Arab Emirates, let us relive the exciting moments of last season.

League stage CSK, MI, DC and SRH marched into the playoffs

The tournament commenced in a bizarre manner as CSK registered a seven-wicket victory over RCB, who were bowled out for 70 in the first innings. After 56 action-packed encounters, CSK along with Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad booked the playoffs berth. Notably, RCB finished last for the second time in three seasons, while KKR, KXIP, and RR also failed to qualify.

Playoffs How the teams fared in the playoffs

After winning the group-stage games against CSK, MI registered the season's third win over them, this time in Qualifier 1. Although Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers in the Eliminator, they suffered a six-wicket defeat to CSK in the Qualifier 2. Interestingly, DC made it to their first playoffs since the 2012 season. Nevertheless, the results pit defending champions CSK against MI in the grand finale.

Final MI beat CSK, became the most successful IPL franchise

Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings entered the final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in quest of a fourth IPL title. However, a solitary run separated the teams at the end. Lasith Malinga's heroics in the final over sealed the game for Mumbai as CSK fell one run short, chasing 150. His experience even quashed CSK's hopes of stealing a Super Over.

Moments Moments that hogged the limelight in 2019

Be it Sam Curran's hat-trick or a blistering 83 (31) by Kieron Pollard (vs KXIP), the 2019 season had several eye-catching moments. Pollard's West Indian compatriot Alzarri Joseph registered the best-ever bowling figures of IPL (12/6) against SRH. In a strange turn of events, Captain Cool MS Dhoni lost his composure over a no-ball before having an altercation with the on-field umpires.

Information Russell smashed a record 52 sixes in the tournament

Among all such extraordinary moments, Andre Russell's explosive hitting remained a constant. He turned a number of games single-handedly with his monstrous hits. The Caribbean all-rounder smashed a record 52 sixes in the tournament, 18 more than the next-best Chris Gayle (34).

Accolades Warner, Tahir bagged the top honors