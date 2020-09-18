Yorkers 'Bumrah is equally effective with the old ball', says Lee

Lee talked about Bumrah's toe-crushing yorkers. "He is good with the new ball but I like him with the old ball and that's why he can fill the shoes of Malinga and can bowl at death. He can bowl at 140kmph and zoom the ball in at the batsman's feet. He is bowling yorkers consistently," Lee said on Star Sports show Game Plan.

Quote 'He has got a different bowling action'

"I have always been a Bumrah fan ever since he burst into the scene some years ago. He has got a different bowling action, he pushes the ball in and can swing the ball both ways," added the former Australian pacer.

Malinga Mumbai Indians will miss the services of Malinga

Earlier, the franchise announced that Malinga will miss the IPL 2020 for personal reasons. It was reported that his father has been ill and could undergo surgery. Presently, Malinga is the leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League, having claimed 170 scalps so far. In Malinga's absence, the baton of fast bowling lies with Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Information Credentials of Bumrah in the IPL

Bumrah has been the nucleus of the Mumbai Indians' pace attack. His attributes both at the start and death are deemed indispensable. He was MI's leading wicket-taker last year (19 wickets). His bowling average in the previous three seasons read as - 21.52, 21.88, 21.95.

Options Mumbai Indians have plenty of overseas fast bowlers