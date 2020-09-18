Last updated on Sep 18, 2020, 06:33 pm
Parth Dhall
Former speedster Brett Lee believes Jasprit Bumrah can fill Lasith Malinga's shoes in the upcoming Indian Premier League edition.
The Australian legend also highlighted Bumrah's propensity to bowl at the death in T20 cricket.
Notably, Malinga had earlier ruled himself out of the tournament as he wanted to be with his family.
The Mumbai-based franchise later named Australia's James Pattinson as his replacement.
Lee talked about Bumrah's toe-crushing yorkers.
"He is good with the new ball but I like him with the old ball and that's why he can fill the shoes of Malinga and can bowl at death. He can bowl at 140kmph and zoom the ball in at the batsman's feet. He is bowling yorkers consistently," Lee said on Star Sports show Game Plan.
"I have always been a Bumrah fan ever since he burst into the scene some years ago. He has got a different bowling action, he pushes the ball in and can swing the ball both ways," added the former Australian pacer.
Earlier, the franchise announced that Malinga will miss the IPL 2020 for personal reasons.
It was reported that his father has been ill and could undergo surgery.
Presently, Malinga is the leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League, having claimed 170 scalps so far.
In Malinga's absence, the baton of fast bowling lies with Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.
Bumrah has been the nucleus of the Mumbai Indians' pace attack. His attributes both at the start and death are deemed indispensable. He was MI's leading wicket-taker last year (19 wickets). His bowling average in the previous three seasons read as - 21.52, 21.88, 21.95.
Although Mumbai will miss the experience of Malinga, they have a variety of overseas fast bowlers.
New Zealand's Trent Boult could be pivotal, having already proved his mettle in the past few IPL seasons.
Notably, Boult was traded to MI by Delhi Capitals ahead of this year's auction.
Meanwhile, Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile may also be a useful option alongside Pattinson.
