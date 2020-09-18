Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 finalists Chennai Super Kings are set to face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opener of the 13th edition on Saturday. A lot of focus will be on CSK skipper MS Dhoni in the IPL 2020 season. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman last played in July 2019. Here's what CSK coach Stephen Fleming had to say regarding MSD.

MSD Dhoni last played competitive cricket in July 2019

Dhoni last played competitive cricket in July 2019, in India's ICC World Cup semi-final ouster against New Zealand. The former Indian captain retired from international cricket since, and will take charge of his IPL franchise after 14 months of inactivity. CSK held a training camp before their departure to UAE. They have been training since close to a month now.

Words Fleming opens up on Dhoni ahead of IPL 2020

Ahead of the season opener, Fleming reckoned Dhoni is 'fresh and ready to go'. "It [Dhoni's training methods] has been no different," Fleming told CSK's official website. "He's very fit and mentally he's been very engaged and determined. In some ways the break can work for the experienced and older players that we have. MS is fresh and ready to go."

Dhoni IPL A look at Dhoni's IPL career so far

Dhoni has amassed 4,432 runs in 190 matches at 42.20. He has slammed 23 fifties at a strike-rate of 137.65. For CSK, Dhoni has scored 3,858 runs so far. The three-time IPL winner has claimed 98 catches and 38 stumpings in total. Dhoni has also hit 297 fours and 209 sixes. Overall, Dhoni has captained 174 matches in IPL. He has won 104 games.

IPL 2020 Dhoni will be aiming to start strongly against MI

Dhoni, who can script several records this season in the IPL, will be aiming to start strongly against four-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. CSK head into the season as the most experienced team. They have a solid squad and made some notable additions during the IPL 2020 auction. CSK will be without Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh this season.

