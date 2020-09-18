The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season is all set to start on Sunday, September 19. Defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener. One will hope to witness several top moments this season. Ahead of a cracking season to be held in the UAE, we look at the major statistics from the past editions.

Team stats RCB have scripted these records in the IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore have scripted the record of amassing the highest totals in IPL history, scoring 263/5 and 248/3 against now-defunct teams — Pune Warriors and Gujarat Lions respectively in 2013 and 2016. RCB have an unwanted record of the lowest total in IPL, having being dismissed for 49 by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017. RCB have amassed the most 200-plus totals (16).

Stats Other notable team stats in the Indian Premier League

A total of eight matches have been decided on the basis of Super Over with with KKR being involved in three such ties. KKR have conceded the most extras in a match against Deccan Chargers in 2008 (28). Mumbai Indians' 146-run win over Delhi Daredevils in 2017 is the biggest in terms of runs' margin in IPL.

Batting Kohli and Gayle boast of these records

RCB skipper Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in IPL history, having amassed a total of 5412 runs. 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle who will play for Kings XI Punjab, has hit a whopping 326 sixes in IPL (highest). Gayle also posted the highest individual score in IPL, He registered 175 off 66 balls against Pune Warriors in 2013. He has the most centuries (6).

Records Other notable records held by batsmen

KL Rahul's 51 off 14 balls against Delhi Capitals in 2018 is the fastest fifty in IPL. Kohli has amassed the most runs in a single edition of the IPL (973) in the year 2016. He hit the most tons in one edition (4). David Warner has slammed the most fifties in IPL history (44). He has also won the most Orange Caps (3).

Bowling Malinga, Joseph and Narine have registered these feats

MI's Lasith Malinga, who has opted out of this year's IPL, is the highest wicket-taker in IPL with 170 scalps in 122 matches. Alzarri Joseph recorded the best bowling figures in IPL. He claimed six wickets for 12 runs in 3.4 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad last year. KKR's Sunil Narine holds the record for most four-wicket hauls (6) at an economy rate of 6.67.

Numbers Bravo and Narine have registered these numbers