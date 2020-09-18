Manchester United are set to start their Premier League 2020-21 campaign on Saturday against Crystal Palace at home. United weren't in action last weekend in the EPL after being involved in the Europa League last month. Palace opened their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win against Southampton. Ahead of this crucial encounter, we present the match preview.

Team news United vs Palace: Team news and selection

Centre-backs Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are still unavailable for Man United. Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood are available after completing coronavirus quarantines. It remains to be seen whether new signing Donny van de Beek starts for the side. For Palace, Gary Cahill, James Tomkins and Patrick van Aanholt remain sidelined. The likes of Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham and Jairo Riedewald are being assessed.

#MUNCRY United need to start well against Palace

Man United had a strong finish to the 2019-20 season and they claimed third position. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will need to start well against a disciplined Palace outfit. Last season at Old Trafford, Palace beat United 2-1. United have a good headache in terms of who will start in goal. A solid mid-field unit means there will be serious competition for places.

Stat attack Presenting the major stats ahead of the clash

United are looking to win a sixth successive opening top-flight match for the first time in their history. The Red Devils have lost just one of their last 17 league fixtures at Old Trafford (W9, D7). They have scored in 13 successive league matches. Crystal Palace are looking to start the season with back-to-back victories for the first time in the club's top-flight history.

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing