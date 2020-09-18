Premier League champions Liverpool have signed mid-fielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal for £20m. The fee for the Spain international, 29, could eventually rise to £25m with bonuses. The former Barcelona mid-fielder spent seven seasons at Bayern. He played a key role in helping Bayern win the treble in 2019-20. Here's more on the same.

Thiago I am very happy to be here: Thiago

Thiago said he is happy to be here at Liverpool. "It's an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very happy to be here," he said. The Spaniard will wear the number six shirt at Anfield and becomes the club's second summer signing after Greece left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

Klopp Klopp ecstatic as Thiago joins the Reds

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he is happy that the deal was possible. "Absolutely great - I'm really happy that it finally worked out and we could just do it," said Klopp. "I know all the people at Bayern wanted to keep him desperately. That's normal and understandable because he played an important role, in the last season as well," he added.

Career stats A look at Thiago's impressive career

Thiago made 101 appearances for Barcelona and won eight trophies, including two La Liga honors and the Champions League. Pep Guardiola brought the player to Bayern next in 2013. Across seven seasons, Thiago made 235 appearances and scored 31 goals. He won a whopping 16 trophies, including seven straight league titles.

Impact What would Thiago offer?

Thiago can work well in tight spaces and find that sleek pass in between lines. The availability of Fabinho as the defensive mid-fielder, will allow Thiago more freedom in a three-man mid-field. He is good with both feet and and is a pass master. Thiago will be expected to open up deeper defences. Liverpool play a different style and Thiago's adaptability will be key.

Information Bayern wanted to keep Thiago

Thiago's contract at Bayern was coming to an end next summer. The Bavarians wanted to keep the Spaniard and had offered him a four-year deal. However, Thiago decided to leave the Allianz Arena in search of a new challenge and the club accepted.