Defending champions Bayern Munich got off to a winning start in the Bundesliga 2020-21 season.
Bayern thrashed Schalke 8-0 to start proceedings on a high.
Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick and Leroy Sane netted on his Bayern Munich debut in a grand night.
Hansi Flick's side won the treble last season and have now now scripted several records in gameweek 1.
Here's more.
How did the match pan out?
Gnabry scored in the fourth minute with a curling effort.
Leon Goretzka drove in a low second from Thomas Muller's lay-off and Robert Lewandowski scored a penalty after he was fouled.
Sane then set up Gnabry to score into an empty net from 20 yards.
They paired up again with Gnabry getting his third.
Muller scored next as Sane and Musiala completed the demolition.
Bayern have won 22 games in a row
Bayern Munich have extended their 100% win record to 22 games in all competitions.
Since their last defeat in any competition on December 7, Bayern have recorded 30 wins and one draw so far.
The 2019-20 Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League winners also recorded the biggest victory by any side on the opening weekend of the Bundesliga.
Muller gets to 200 Bayern goals, Lewandowski continues scoring form
Thomas Muller raced to 200 career club goals for Bayern in 536 matches.
He became the fourth player to do so.
Muller registered his 119th Bundesliga goal.
Lewandowski, who scored 55 goals in 47 matches last season, started with a bang.
The Pole now has 163 Bundesliga goals for Bayern and 237 in total.
He raced to 247 goals for Bayern in all competitions.
Lewandowski goes past a legend
