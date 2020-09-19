Hansi Flick's side won the treble last season and have now now scripted several records in gameweek 1.

Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick and Leroy Sane netted on his Bayern Munich debut in a grand night.

Bayern thrashed Schalke 8-0 to start proceedings on a high.

Defending champions Bayern Munich got off to a winning start in the Bundesliga 2020-21 season.

Gnabry scored in the fourth minute with a curling effort.

Leon Goretzka drove in a low second from Thomas Muller's lay-off and Robert Lewandowski scored a penalty after he was fouled.

Sane then set up Gnabry to score into an empty net from 20 yards.

They paired up again with Gnabry getting his third.

Muller scored next as Sane and Musiala completed the demolition.