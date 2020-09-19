Defending champions Mumbai Indians face 2019 finalists Chennai Super Kings in the opening encounter of the IPL 2020 edition. The coronavirus pandemic forced a delay in this year's IPL, besides leading to a change of venue. Over the years, MI and CSK have been engaged in many close battles. Ahead of the first match, we look at players who could have maximum impact.

Duo Rohit and De Kock vital for MI upfront

Recently, MI skipper Rohit Sharma stated that he will be opening the innings. That comes as a bonus for the champions as Rohit did a reasonable job last season. Rohit and Quinton de Kock amassed 405 and 529 runs respectively in IPL 2019. CSK have an experienced attack and both these batsmen can be pivotal in the powerplay overs. Rohit needs to bat long.

Pandya, JB Pandya and Bumrah can be game-changers

Hardik Pandya had a cracking season in IPL 2019 and was effective with both bat and ball. He is a genuine match-winner and an able finisher. Pandya will need to approach his innings well against CSK and give his side a strong finish. Jasprit Bumrah will need to utilize his skills well. He needs to get his rhythm right to cause issues for CSK.

Faf Faf du Plessis can fill Raina's void

CSK are set to be without talisman Suresh Raina, who decided to skip the tournament citing personal reasons. That's where an experienced hand like Faf du Plessis comes into the picture. Faf can be the ideal batsman at number three. He can pace his innings well. He scored 396 runs in 12 matches last season, including three fifties. CSK can build with Faf's presence.

Dhoni MS Dhoni's magic can make a difference