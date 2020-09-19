Legendary footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to turn 39 next month. However, there is no stopping the veteran forward as he continues to make his presence felt at the highest level. Zlatan, who made a return to AC Milan in December 2019, has been in top form. He has already opened his account in the 2020-21 season. Here are records Zlatan can script.

Zlatan Zlatan showed his class in Europa League 2nd qualifying round

Milan overcame Shamrock Rovers away from home in their Europa League 2nd qualifying round in Dublin. It was Zlatan who made the difference. The Swede scored the opener after clinically firing home from the edge of the box in the 23rd minute. He hit the bar, before playing his part in a precise passing move which set up Calhanoglu, who netted the second.

Stats Zlatan on the verge of registering 500 career club goals

Zlatan has netted 486 club goals so far in a 21-year-old career. He needs 14 more to register 500 goals. Zlatan has netted 10-plus goals in 17 successive seasons across several destinations. He needs nine more goals this season to make it 18 in a row.

Serie A Zlatan can get to 150 career Serie A goals

Zlatan has netted 132 career goals in the Serie A. He amassed 23 for Juventus, 57 for Inter and 52 and counting for AC Milan. Zlatan needs 18 goals in the Serie A 2020-21 season to register the mark of 150. Only 25 players have achieved this milestone so far. He can surpass several players in terms of goals, including Christian Vieri (141).

Milan Zlatan can script these records for Milan