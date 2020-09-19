Former India cricketer Suresh Raina would set up a cricket academy in Jammu and Kashmir to train aspiring cricketers. Notably, youngsters from remote areas of the Union Territory will be primed particularly. During his recent visit to Kashmir, Raina discussed these plans with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh. Here is more on the same.

"It gives me immense pleasure to get the support of honourable @manojsinha_ sir, had a productive meeting today with him on working towards creating a platform for sports in Jammu & Kashmir. Let's make it bigger!" Raina wrote on his official Twitter handle.

On request of the Lt Governor, Raina agreed to set up five schools in Kashmir and an as many in Jammu division to train aspiring cricketers. Reportedly, the former acknowledged Raina's gesture and also enlightened him regarding government's plans of developing sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir. "With sports and education, we shall give new direction to the talented youth of J&K," Sinha said.

Raina said he wants to promote sports among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. He recently wrote a letter to the Director General of Police, for the promotion of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying talented youngsters, especially the underprivileged kids.

Previously, Raina had pulled out of the impending Indian Premier League for personal reasons. The announcement had come a day after several members of CSK contingent were tested positive for COVID-19. A few days later, he shared the details of the crime that claimed the lives of his relatives in Punjab. However, the members of that inter-state gang have been arrested for the murder.

