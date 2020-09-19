Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals are one of the sorted sides in this year's edition to be held in the UAE. DC open their IPL 2020 campaign on Sunday against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. Blessed with several star performers in their ranks, DC will be a team to watch out for. Here we analyze why DC can go big this season.

Batting DC's Indian contingent can help them do well

DC are blessed with a star-studded batting line-up consisting of several Indian stars. The experienced Shikhar Dhawan is set to open alongside Prithvi Shaw. The duo scored 521 and 363 runs respectively last season. Former Rajasthan Royals batsman Ajinkya Rahane brings wealth of experience. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant add more firepower in that middle order. These five batsmen can enhance DC's reputation.

Bench strength A solid bench strength on offer

DC can rotate the side well and they have resources on the bench who can come forward and deliver. The versatile Marcus Stoinis has impressed of late and be a valuable asset. Daniel Sams is a good support for Keemo Paul. Then you have Alex Carey in the ranks. He can be the ideal finisher when called upon. Anrich Nortje is a solid customer.

Information Hetmyer could be the game-changer

Shimron Hetmyer didn't impress in his debut season for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was released and DC spent heavily on the West Indian batsman. Hetmyer looks like a solid option in that middle order. He can take the game away with an array of shots.

Spin DC have the best spin options in IPL 2020

On the slower tracks in UAE, spin will play an important role. And DC bolstered the attack further by trading R Ashwin from KXIP. In Ashwin and Amit Mishra, you get two class spinners. Their experience will be key. Axar Patel can lend a voice when called upon. Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane has shown what he can do. He is another major option for DC.

Analysis DC are blessed with leaders all around