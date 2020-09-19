Premier League 2019-20 champions Liverpool face an away test against Chelsea in gameweek 2 of the 2020-21 season. Both teams won their respective matches in the opening gameweek. Chelsea have spent heavily this season and brought in some exciting players. Liverpool signed Thiago Alcantara on Friday to steal the headlines. Ahead of a crunch battle we present the match preview.

Team news Chelsea vs Liverpool - Team news and selection

Chelsea will be without Thiago Silva and Christian Pulisic, while summer signings Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech are sidelined. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a fit squad at his disposal. He must decide whether to involve Thiago Alcantara from the start or bring him on as a substitute.

#CHELIV Chelsea need to be solid against Liverpool

Despite the absence of several key players, Chelsea have the resources. They have the creativity required in attacking mid-field. Timo Werner can create those promising runs and ask questions for Liverpool, who shipped in three goals against Leeds. There are questions over Chelsea's defensive unit as well. Liverpool's mid-field looks world class and overall, the Reds have better composure. Klopp will fancy a result.

Stats Stat attack: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea ended last season with six consecutive home league victories and could win seven in a row at Stamford Bridge for the first time since December 2017. The Blues are unbeaten in their past 13 home league games against the reigning champions (W7, D6). Liverpool can win their opening two league fixtures in three consecutive top-flight seasons for the first time.

Details Dream11, timing, TV listing and match prediction