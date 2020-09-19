The second game of 2020 Indian Premier League will see Delhi Capitals taking on Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. Both the franchises are yet to win their maiden IPL title. While it has been five seasons since KXIP last booked a spot in the grand finale, the Delhi-based franchise have never reached an IPL final. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the second match on September 20 (7:30 PM IST). Notably, the wicket here is deemed as a batsman's paradise, while the conditions will be humid. This means spin will likely come into play quite early. One can watch the match live on Star India network, while live streaming is also available on Hotstar app.

DC One of the most balanced sides in the IPL

Unlike the previous seasons, the Delhi Capitals have plenty of depth in every department, this time. Their squad further gets bolstered with the presence of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. Considering their terrific team combination, Delhi Capitals are surely the front-runners in the title race. Probable XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Iyer (captain), Hetmyer, Pant (wicket-keeper), Stoinis, Paul, Ashwin, Mishra, Ishant, Rabada.

KXIP KXIP have a strong bowling line-up

It has been a while since Kings XI Punjab have stamped their authority in India's cash-rich league. However, the tables can turn around this time under the newly-appointed captain KL Rahul. They boast a decent pool of bowlers studded with plenty of marquee overseas fast bowlers. Probable XI: Gayle, Rahul (captain/wicket-keeper), Mayank, Nair, Maxwell, Mandeep, Mujeeb, Shami, Bishnoi, Cottrell, Porel.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Kings XI Punjab have the edge over Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The two sides have met 24 times, out of which, KXIP have won 14 matches (win percentage - 58.33). Besides, DC have managed to win 10 of them.

Records Records that can be broken in the match

Shikhar Dhawan is mere one fifty away from recording the joint-second-most half-centuries (37) along with Suresh Raina in the history of IPL. He also requires four more maximums to reach 100 sixes in the tournament. Meanwhile, Universe Boss Chris Gayle (4,484) could become the sixth cricketer to score 4,500 IPL runs. Also, his skipper Rahul needs 23 runs to reach the 2000-run mark.

