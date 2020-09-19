Chennai Super Kings beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai managed 162/9 in 20 overs, with Saurabh Tiwary scoring 42. Chennai lost two quick wickets, however, a century-plus stand between Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu helped them get home. Here we present the list of records broken.

MI vs CSK How did the match pan out?

Mumbai got off to a flier as Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock added 46 runs for the first wicket. However, CSK hit back, before Suryakumar Yadav (17) and Tiwary resurrected the innings. CSK bowled well to claim wickets at regular intervals, with Lungi Ngidi taking 3/38. In reply, CSK lost both openers early on, before Faf and Rayudu set the tone.

Wickets IPL: Piyush Chawla is the third-highest wicket-taker

Piyush Chawla (1/21) now has 151 career IPL wickets at 27.10. The former KKR spinner is now the third-highest wicket-taker in the competition (151). Ravindra Jadeja (2/42) raced to 83 wickets for CSK in the IPL. Overall, he has claimed 110 scalps. Notably, Jadeja equaled the likes of Irfan Pathan and Dale Steyn in claiming 15 wickets against MI in the tournament.

Information Du Plessis and Dhoni register these feats

Faf du Plessis claimed three catches in the match. He now has 45 career IPL catches. Faf went past Yusuf Pathan's tally of 43. Dhoni has raced to 134 dismissals in the IPL. MSD, who claimed two catches in the match, has 96 in total.

Stats Pandya goes past Simmons, De Kock registers this tally

Hardik Pandya (14) is now the fifth-highest run-getter for MI (1,082). The all-rounder surpassed Lendl Simmons' tally of 1,079. Quinton de Kock smashed five fours and now has 50 for MI in the IPL. De Kock, who has 1,489 career IPL runs, surpassed Karun Nair's tally of 1,464.

Do you know? Interesting numbers for Ngidi

Ngidi gave away 29 runs and five boundaries in his first two overs. However, he changed things around. The South African pacer conceded just nine runs from his two overs, claiming three wickets and giving away just a solitary boundary.

Twitter Post Rare Pollard dismissal for CSK

Chennai Super Kings have dismissed Kieron Pollard for the first time since their comeback in 2018.



Pollard scored 89 runs in 58 balls across four innings between his last two dismissals against CSK. #IPL2020 #MIvCSK — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 19, 2020

Duo Rayudu and Faf notch these numbers

Ambati Rayudu (71) registered his 19th career IPL fifty. South African stalwart Faf du Plessis surpassed the 1,900-run mark in IPL and got to his 13th fifty. He went past David Miller (1,850 runs). Faf and Rayudu shared a 115-run stand for the third wicket. This is now the third-highest stand for the third wicket against Mumbai in the IPL.

Information IPL: Dhoni registers 100th win as captain for CSK