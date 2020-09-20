Crystal Palace beat Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford to make it two wins out of two in the Premier League 2020-21 season. United, who were playing their first match of the season, paid the price for a lacklustre performance. Wilfried Zaha scored twice to deny the hosts. Earlier, Everton thrashed West Brom 5-2, whereas, Leeds won a 4-3 thriller against Fulham. Here's more.

#MUNCRY Palace punish sloppy United at Old Trafford

United were caught sleeping early on as Jeff Schlupp's low cross was tucked in at the far post by Andros Townsend, who arrived there in front of Luke Shaw. Palace won a dubious penalty decision by VAR and David de Gea saved Jordan Ayew's spot kick. However, the penalty was retaken in controversial circumstances. United responded with Donny van de Beek, before Zaha scored.

Palace Brilliant Palace script these records

Crystal Palace have won consecutive away games against Manchester United for the first time in their history. Wilfried Zaha is the first player to score twice in a Premier League game against United having previously appeared for them in the competition. This was the first time Palace recorded two straight wins in a top-flight campaign. Schlupp provided his fourth assist against United.

Donny Donny van de Beek notches these records on debut

As per Opta, Donny van de Beek is the 20th different player to score for Man United on their Premier League debut and the 10th player to do so from the bench. He is also the third Dutchman to score on his EPL debut for United after Ruud van Nistelrooy (vs Fulham in August 2001) and Alexander Buttner (vs Wigan in September 2012).

United United script these unwanted records

As per Sky Sports, Manchester United have lost their opening home league game for the first time in 6 years and for only the third time in 29 seasons since the Premier League started. They also lost a maiden game at Old Trafford since February 2020. De Gea has failed to save the last 18 penalties that he has faced in the Premier League.

Records Key records from the Everton versus West Brom encounter

Everton have registered successive victories at the start of a Premier League campaign for the first time since 2012-13. Calvert-Lewin is now the first Everton player to score a top-flight hat-trick since Wayne Rooney against West Ham in November 2017. Calvert-Lewin has scored 36 goals in all competitions for Everton. Richarlison registered two assists in a Premier League match for the first time ever.

Leeds Key stats from the Leeds vs Fulham match