After warming the bench in the IPL opener, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo could miss another game due to a knee injury. Head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the development following what proved to be a thrilling opening encounter. Notably, England's Sam Curran replaced the Caribbean maestro as CSK beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets. Here is more on the same.

Reason Bravo is probably out for first two games: Fleming

Fleming said Bravo is out for the first two games. "Dwayne was injured so he is probably out for the first two games. But Sam's performance was a big positive. His performance today was outstanding," said Fleming. "If Dwayne was fit, it would have been a toss-up if Curran had played at all. So he has taken this opportunity and put some pressure on."

Information Bravo didn't bowl in the 2020 CPL final

Bravo was a part of the Trinbago Knight Riders side that won a fourth Caribbean Premier League title. Although Bravo made his presence felt, he couldn't bowl during the match. This gave an indication that the star all-rounder might be injured.

500 wickets First to claim 500 T20 scalps

Recently, Bravo became the first-ever player to claim 500 wickets in T20 cricket. The West Indian all-rounder achieved the milestone after dismissing St Lucia Zouks' Rakheem Cornwal during a CPL match earlier this month. Meanwhile, Bravo has accounted for 147 wickets in the Indian Premier League so far. He could become the first player to achieve a double of 1,500 runs and 150 wickets.

Replacement Sam Curran's match-winning performance

England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was drafted in place of injured Bravo, was impressive throughout. He was named the Player of the Match, having returned with a match-winning performance. The southpaw registered bowling figures of 1/28 and later hammered a 6-ball 18 with the bat. However, it remains to be seen if he plays once Bravo gets fit, as the tournament progresses.

Match CSK beat Mumbai Indians in the opening clash