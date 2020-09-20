Tottenham have re-signed Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale on a season-long loan. The Wales international had moved to Los Blancos in 2013 for a then world record fee of £85m. Bale impressed at Real and won four Champions League titles. However, he was frozen out by manager Zinedine Zidane of late. Here are further details on Bale's transfer.

Bale is back It's such a special club to me, says Bale

Bale is currently recovering from a knee injury and is expected to be back after October's international break. He will miss five matches. "It's nice to be back. It's such a special club to me. It's where I made my name," said Bale. "Hopefully, now I can get some match fitness, get under way and really help the team and, hopefully, win trophies."

Comments Bale is hungry and motivated to do well for Spurs

Bale said he is hungry and motivated and cannot wait to get started. "I always thought when I did leave that I would love to come back," said Bale. "I feel like it is a good fit. It's a good time for me. I'm hungry and motivated. I want to do well for the team and can't wait to get started," the Welshman added.

Success Bale won 14 trophies at Real, including two league honors

Bale originally joined Tottenham as a 17-year-old from Southampton in 2007 for an initial payment of £5m. He went on to become a rising star and that attracted interest from Real, who broke the banks. In 2013 games, Bale scored 55 goals for Spurs. He went on to earn world class status at Real and won 14 trophies, including two La Liga titles.

Situation Bale's situation at Real was worrisome

Bale wasn't given many opportunities by Zidane in the 2019-20 season. He made just 20 appearances in all competitions and scored three goals. His relation with Zidane has diminished to a new low and things look difficult. Moreover, Bale had earlier lashed out at Real Madrid fans for their behavior towards him. In 251 matches, Bale scored 105 goals.

