Eight games have been played in the Bundesliga 2020-21 season, with two more to go. Champions Bayern Munich got off to a strong start as they thrashed Schalke 8-0. On Saturday, Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim, Freiburg and Augsburg enjoyed thrilling wins. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig open their campaign tonight. Here we present the list of key takeaways.

Bayern Bayern continue from where they left off

Bayern Munich were unstoppable since the Bundesliga 2019-20 season resumed in May. They maintained a 100% record to win the league title and followed it up by sealing two more trophies - DFB-Pokal and the UEFA Champions League. Bayern were ruthless against Schalke and you had the regular performers showing authority on the pitch. Bayern have made a statement of intent at the beginning.

Dortmund Dortmund's youngsters are a treat to watch

20-year-old striker Erling Braut Haaland scored a brace as Dortmund overcame Gladbach 3-0. Haaland was fed by fellow 20-year-old Jadon Sancho for his second goal. Meanwhile, 17-year-old American Giovanni Reyna scored in the first half. The goal was assisted by 17-year-old teenager Jude Bellingham. Notably, Reyna won the spot-kick as well, which was converted by Haaland. These four youngsters stole the show.

Wins Impressive wins for Freiburg, Hertha and Augsburg

Freiburg held on to contain Stuttgart 3-2. Freiburg had gone up 3-0 within 47 minutes, however, Stuttgart threatened by scoring twice late on. Freiburg had finished eighth last season and the win will give them confidence. Hertha were stupendous on the night, taming Werder Bremen 4-1. Meanwhile, Augsburg overcame Union Berlin 3-1 to get off to a winning start.

Kramaric Kramaric shows his class and consistency for Hoffenheim

Andrej Kramaric was on top gear for Hoffenheim as he scored a hat-trick against FC Koln. Notably, Kramaric scored the winning goal in injury-time to hand his side a thrilling 3-2 victory. The Croatian raced to 75 career goals for the club in 152 games. Kramaric, who has netted 10-plus goals in the Bundesliga over the last 4 seasons, impressed largely in the opener.

Information Bundesliga, gameweek 1: Results and fixtures