Following a thrilling IPL opener, the tourney move to Dubai, wherein Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the impending encounter on September 20. It will also play host to the succeeding match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. Here are the important details about the venue.

Details Dubai to host 24 matches this season

In 2014, the IPL was shifted to the UAE as it clashed with the Indian General Election. A total of 20 matches (five per team) were held in the nation, with the Dubai International Stadium hosting seven games. This time, the stadium will host will host 24 of the 56 league matches. Notably, four of those will be afternoon games.

Information How did the teams fare at this venue in 2014?

In that season, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad had a 100% win record at the stadium. The two teams won two matches apiece. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab also won a game each here.

Pitch, conditions A look at the pitch report and conditions

At the Dubai International Stadium, the fast bowlers have achieved considerable success over the years. However, spin certainly comes into play as the surface deteriorates eventually. The track in Dubai also assists the batsmen. In the upcoming game, there are minimal chances of rain-interruption. According to the weather reports, the temperature will hover near 35 degrees Celsius, while the humidity level will be high.

Stats T20I stats at this venue