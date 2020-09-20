Last updated on Sep 20, 2020, 04:11 pm
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Romelu Lukaku had a defining 2019-20 season for Inter Milan as he went on to score 34 goals in 51 appearances.
Lukaku led the line for Inter in his debut season and helped them earn second-placed finish in Serie A, besides guiding them to the Europa League final.
Lukaku will be aiming to replicate his form.
Here are records he can script in 2020-21.
Lukaku scored 23 goals in Serie A 2019-20 and was the third-highest scorer in the league.
The Belgian also became the first Nerazzurri player since 1950 to score 15 goals away from home in a single Serie A campaign. He equaled the record set by Stefano Nyers.
Lukaku became the first Inter player since Samuel Eto'o to score 30+ goals in a season.
Inter were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage last season. Lukaku bagged two goals in five matches.
A handful of goals for Lukaku in the UCL this term could see him get past former Inter players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wesley Sneijder (6 each).
Lukaku has nine Champions League goals in total and can get to double digits.
Lukaku (34) is 16 shy of registering 50 goals for Inter Milan.
He can become only the 36th player to script this tally.
Lukaku can surpass the likes of Hernan Crespo (43) and Jurgen Klinsmann (40) in terms of career goals for Inter.
Lukaku needs 27 Serie A goals to hit the mark of 50.
He can get past Ronaldo (49) and Adriano (48).
Lukaku has hit 10-plus goals across competitions since the 2012-13 season.
He will be aiming to extend his tally for the ninth successive season.
Lukaku has amassed 221 career club goals so far.
He is 29 shy of registering 250 goals.
Lukaku, who has played 36 Serie A games for Inter, is 14 short of amassing 50 appearances.
