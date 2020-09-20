Romelu Lukaku had a defining 2019-20 season for Inter Milan as he went on to score 34 goals in 51 appearances. Lukaku led the line for Inter in his debut season and helped them earn second-placed finish in Serie A, besides guiding them to the Europa League final. Lukaku will be aiming to replicate his form. Here are records he can script in 2020-21.

How did the 2019-20 season pan out for Lukaku?

Lukaku scored 23 goals in Serie A 2019-20 and was the third-highest scorer in the league. The Belgian also became the first Nerazzurri player since 1950 to score 15 goals away from home in a single Serie A campaign. He equaled the record set by Stefano Nyers. Lukaku became the first Inter player since Samuel Eto'o to score 30+ goals in a season.

Lukaku can script these numbers in the Champions League

Inter were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage last season. Lukaku bagged two goals in five matches. A handful of goals for Lukaku in the UCL this term could see him get past former Inter players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wesley Sneijder (6 each). Lukaku has nine Champions League goals in total and can get to double digits.

Lukaku can get to 50 goals for Inter Milan

Lukaku (34) is 16 shy of registering 50 goals for Inter Milan. He can become only the 36th player to script this tally. Lukaku can surpass the likes of Hernan Crespo (43) and Jurgen Klinsmann (40) in terms of career goals for Inter. Lukaku needs 27 Serie A goals to hit the mark of 50. He can get past Ronaldo (49) and Adriano (48).

Other records Lukaku can script this season