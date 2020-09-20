Last updated on Sep 20, 2020, 04:41 pm
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Delhi Capitals suffered a heavy blow right before their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday.
According to Cricbuzz, pacer Ishant Sharma suffered an injury on the eve of their match against KL Rahul-led KXIP and could be out for a considerable amount of time.
Here are further details on the same.
The report states that Ishant injured his back during a practice session with the team in Dubai.
There has been no official comment on Ishant at the moment.
It remains to be seen how long will Ishant sit out before making a return.
In his absence, DC will look up to options such as Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma and Avesh Khan to fill in.
Ishant, who has had a history of various injuries throughout his career, made a comeback to IPL in the 2019 edition with Delhi Capitals after going unsold for two seasons.
In IPL 12, the pacer played 13 matches, claiming 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.58.
He was expected to lead the line for DC alongside Proteas star Kagiso Rabada.
The IPL 2020 season started on Saturday with Chennai Super Kings overcoming Mumbai Indians by five wickets.
DC face KXIP in a crunch encounter tonight.
Last season, DC reached the playoffs and will hope to start on a strong note this term.
Unlike the previous seasons, DC have plenty of depth in every department, this time around.
They are the favorites against KXIP.
DC can go big this season as they are blessed with a star-studded batting line-up consisting of several Indian stars.
The Indian contingent led by Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Shreyas Iyer can unsettle teams.
Moreover, DC can rotate the side well and they have resources on the bench who deliver.
With the quality of spinners available, DC will relish the tracks in UAE.
