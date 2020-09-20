The third match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai. Notably, the Orange Army will have the services of David Warner as a skipper this time. He took the reigns from Kane Williamson, who led in 2019. Meanwhile, RCB will begin their quest for a maiden IPL title. Here's the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the third match on September 21 (7:30 PM IST). The wicket here is conducive for batsmen, however, the humid conditions favor the spinners more. Moreover, the fast bowlers also extract a little help from the wicket initially. One can watch the match live on Star India network, while live streaming is also available on Hotstar app.

SRH Plenty of stars in the set-up

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a formidable opening pair in the form of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. However, the inclusion of Williamson looks uncertain due, considering the recent form of Mohammad Nabi. Meanwhile, the likes of star bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan make the side balanced. Probable XI: Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Warner (captain), Priyam, Shankar, Pandey, Nabi, Abhishek, Rashid, Bhuvneshwar, Siddarth, Khaleel.

RCB Aaron Finch strengthens RCB's top order

Royal Challengers boast a formidable top order as Australian opener Aaron Finch joins Parthiv Patel. The duo will be further assisted by skipper Kohli and AB de Villiers. They also have two terrific leg-spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa, who could disarray the opposition in such conditions. Probable XI: Finch, Parthiv (WK), Kohli (C), de Villiers, Dube, Moeen, Morris, Sundar, Chahal, Umesh, Navdeep.

Information SRH vs RCB: A look at the head-to-head record

The competition between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore has been neck-to-neck. The two sides have met 14 times, out of which, SRH have won 7 matches (win percentage - 53.57). Besides, RCB have managed to win 6 of them.

Records Records that can be broken in the upcoming match

RCB captain Virat Kohli, who is the leading run-scorer of IPL (5,412), needs 88 runs to reach the 5,500-run mark. Meanwhile, Parthiv Patel requires one more maximum to complete 50 sixes in the tournament. Among bowlers, Dale Steyn (96) could reach 100 IPL wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal (100) might surpass the legendary Zaheer Khan (102) on the wickets tally.

Information Dream11: Kohli, Nabi to lead the side