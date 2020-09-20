Last updated on Sep 20, 2020, 07:29 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Jos Buttler will miss the opening game of Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday as he is presently serving the quarantine with his family in Dubai.
Buttler, who missed England's third T20I against Australia, owing to family commitments, will be subject to six-day mandatory quarantine as he traveled separately with his family to UAE.
Here is more on the same.
Buttler confirmed the same via an Instagram Live session.
"I'm unfortunately going to miss the first match because I'm going to be doing my quarantine period because I'm here with my family - which is great that the Royals have allowed me to have my family out here. It'll be a huge help in lockdown having my family here with me," he said.
Buttler regained his form following the West Indies series. He is the second-highest run-scorer (704) across formats in the ongoing year after his teammate Ben Stokes (714). Meanwhile, in the previous two IPL seasons, Buttler has scored 548 (2018) and 311 runs (2019) respectively.
Rajasthan Royals will miss the services of two marquee players in the tournament opener, Buttler and Ben Stokes.
Notably, Stokes remains unavailable for now, after having pulled out midway through the Pakistan leg.
In Buttler's absence, India Under-19 star Yashasvi Jaiswal be eying the particular spot, while the experience of Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa will further bolster the top order.
Buttler also stated that he excited to meet Jaiswal in the RR camp.
"I haven't met him yet but I am excited that he has joined the Royals. He has been doing brilliantly well for India U-19, such a huge talent," he said.
''I am looking forward to meeting him and watch him bat. I am glad that he is on the Royals side."
Buttler also lavished praise on his idol MS Dhoni, who recently returned to competitive cricket after 437 days, and his teammate Sanju Samson.
"I am a huge Dhoni fan. Great to see him back. Also, Sanju Samson, I am a big fan of his batting. He has been in the IPL for a long time. He makes the game look easy," concluded Buttler.
