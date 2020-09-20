Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in match number 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai. Delhi were suffering at one stage (100/6), however, Marcus Stoinis helped them get to 157/8 in 20. In reply, Mayank Agarwal's valiant 89 saw KXIP tie the match. Speedster Kagiso Rabada then picked up two wickets in two balls to seal the match.

DCvKXIP How did the match pan out?

Delhi were in big trouble after being reduced to 13/3 early on. However, Shreyas Iyer (39) and Rishabh Pant (31) stitched a 73-run stand for the fourth wicket. KXIP hit back and DC were reeling at 96/6, before Marcus Stoinis (53) helped them get past the 150-run mark. Meanwhile, KXIP were reduced to 105/6 as opener Mayank Agarwal fought a lone battle.

Stoinis Stoinis hits joint-third highest fifty for DC

Stoinis amassed his second career IPL fifty. Stoinis' 53-run knock is now his highest score in the IPL. The Australian all-rounder has registered the joint-third highest fifty for DC in the IPL. He equaled the tally of Virender Sehwag (20 balls). Chris Morris (17) and Rishabh Pant (18) have hit faster fifties than Sehwag and Stoinis. Stoinis went past the 500-run mark (526).

Information Iyer and Pant register these numbers

DC skipper Iyer went past the 1,700-run mark (1,720). Iyer, who slammed three sixes, raced to mark of 70 in the competition. He became the third batsman to surpass the 1,700-run mark for DC. Meanwhile, Pant went past the 1.750-run mark in the tourney (1,767).

Stats Shami registers best figures, Dhawan scripts an unwanted feat

Mohammed Shami (3/15) became the 14th bowler for KXIP to claim 20-plus scalps (22). Notably, this was Shami's best figures in the competition. Shikhar Dhawan (0) registered his 7th duck in IPL. He equaled the likes of Chris Gayle, David Warner and Robin Uthappa in terms of ducks (7 each). Nicolas Pooran (0) amassed his maiden duck in the competition.

Do you know? DC smash 57 runs in last three overs

DC scored 100 runs for the loss of six wickets in the first 17 at a run-rate of 5.88. However, they scored 57 runs in the last three, losing two scalps at 19.00. Chris Jordan gave away 30 runs in the final over.

Feats Other crucial feats registered in the match