Premier League champions Liverpool Liverpool showed their class to beat Chelsea 2-0 in gameweek 2 of the 2020-21 season. Liverpool were in control throughout the match and got the job done in style over 10-man Chelsea. Earlier, Tottenham brushed aside Southampton 5-2, whereas, Brighton overcame Newcastle United 3-0. Here we present the list of records broken.

#CHELIV How did the match pan out?

Chelsea lost Andreas Christensen at the stroke of half-time after he was correctly shown a red card for a foul on Sadio Mane. In the second half, Mane scored two quick goals and killed the tie. Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was at fault for the second goal, whose poor clearance gave the Sane the simplest of finishes. Chelsea saw Jorginho miss a penalty next.

Chelsea Unwanted records scripted by the Blues

This is only the third time Chelsea have lost their first home match of a Premier League season. The Blues had both a player sent off and missed a penalty in the Premier League for the first time since February 1999 against Blackburn. Mid-fielder Jorginho missed a penalty for the first time in nine attempts for Chelsea in all competitions.

Records Thiago impresses on his debut, Mane gets past Hazard

Liverpool's new signing Thiago Alcantara came on as a second-half substitute. He has the most completed passes 75 and contributed with 89 touches. His 75 successful passes was the most by a player to play 45 or fewer minutes in a Premier League game since 2003-04. Sadio Mane now has 86 Premier League goals. He surpassed the tally of Eden Hazard (85).

Kane Harry Kane smashes these records for Tottenham

All of Son Heung-min's four goals were assisted by Harry Kane. It's the first time a player has assisted another player's hat-trick since May 2003. Kane is only the sixth player to assist four goals in a single EPL game, and the first English player to do so. Kane was involved in five goals in one game for the second time in Premier League.

Stats Key records scripted in the match between Newcastle and Brighton