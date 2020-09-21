Universe Boss Chris Gayle needs no introduction. He is simply the greatest entertainer to have ever played the sport. The Jamaican batsman has been a nightmare for bowlers over the years, especially in the shortest format. He has duly made his presence felt in T20 leagues globally, more so in the Indian Premier League. On his 41st birthday, here are Gayle's monumental IPL records.

Career A look at Gayle's IPL career

Gayle is the sixth-highest run-scorer and second-highest among overseas players, in the IPL. In a career spanning over a decade, the left-handed batsman has amassed 4,484 runs from 125 matches at an incredible average of 41.13. He has a strike-rate of 151.02, highest among the top-six batsmen in the tournament. Notably, he has also faced least number of balls (2,969) as compared to them.

Most hundreds Most tons in the IPL

Gayle, who is presently a part of the Kings XI Punjab side, owns most hundreds (6) in the cash-rich league. Interestingly, he recorded five of them playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, while one for KXIP. He is followed by Virat Kohli (5), David Warner (4), Shane Watson (4) and AB de Villiers (3) on the elite tally.

Sixes, fours Most sixes in the tournament

Gayle is second to none in terms of six-hitting ability. He has a record 326 sixes to his name in the IPL, 114 more than the next-best AB de Villiers (212). The Caribbean maestro also holds the record of smashing most number of sixes in an innings (17 vs PWI, 2013). Meanwhile, Gayle has slammed 369 fours so far.

Highest score Highest individual score in T20 cricket

In 2013, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed one of the greatest T20 innings of all-time, which was later labeled as the "Gayle Storm". He shattered a plethora of records with his blistering 175* (66), the highest-ever individual score in T20 cricket. Moreover, he also recorded the fastest T20 century (off 30 balls), a record that remains unbroken till date.

