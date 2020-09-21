Kings XI Punjab have filed an appeal with the match referee against the 'short run' called by umpire Nitin Menon during the recent IPL thriller between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. Reportedly, the KXIP CEO Satish Menon stated that the decision could cost them a playoff spot, while that there is "no room" for such errors in the IPL. Here is more.

Incident How did the incident transpire?

The incident happened on the third ball of 19th over when Mayank Agarwal attempted to take two runs after striking the ball towards mid-wicket. Even though the two runs were fairly completed, the square leg umpire felt that the first run taken by Chris Jordan at the other end fell short. Hence, the on-field umpire termed it a short run.

Information What did the replay suggest?

A couple of replays suggested that Jordan had properly grounded his bat. However, it was too late to overturn the decision. The match later ended in a tie as KXIP failed to score a solitary run off three balls. Eventually, DC won the Super Over.

Aftermath Cricket experts disappointed over the decision

Following the match, a number of cricket experts including KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta and CEO Satish Menon expressed discontent over the decision. "What's the point of technology if it cannot be used? It's high time BCCI introduced new rules. This cannot happen every year," tweeted Preity. Also, former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag minced no words on Twitter while describing the incident.

Twitter Post Here is what Sehwag wrote on Twitter

I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match.

Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7u7KKJXCLb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 20, 2020

Satish Menon 'This one could cost us a playoff berth'

KXIP CEO Satish Menon also slammed the umpiring error. "While a human error can happen, there is no room for human errors like these in a world-class tournament," he told PTI. "This one could cost us a playoff berth. A loss of a game is a loss. It's unfair. I hope the rules are reviewed so that there is no margin for error."

