Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Kings XI Punjab have filed an appeal with the match referee against the 'short run' called by umpire Nitin Menon during the recent IPL thriller between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab.
Reportedly, the KXIP CEO Satish Menon stated that the decision could cost them a playoff spot, while that there is "no room" for such errors in the IPL.
The incident happened on the third ball of 19th over when Mayank Agarwal attempted to take two runs after striking the ball towards mid-wicket.
Even though the two runs were fairly completed, the square leg umpire felt that the first run taken by Chris Jordan at the other end fell short.
Hence, the on-field umpire termed it a short run.
A couple of replays suggested that Jordan had properly grounded his bat. However, it was too late to overturn the decision. The match later ended in a tie as KXIP failed to score a solitary run off three balls. Eventually, DC won the Super Over.
Following the match, a number of cricket experts including KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta and CEO Satish Menon expressed discontent over the decision.
"What's the point of technology if it cannot be used? It's high time BCCI introduced new rules. This cannot happen every year," tweeted Preity.
Also, former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag minced no words on Twitter while describing the incident.
I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 20, 2020
Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7u7KKJXCLb
KXIP CEO Satish Menon also slammed the umpiring error.
"While a human error can happen, there is no room for human errors like these in a world-class tournament," he told PTI.
"This one could cost us a playoff berth. A loss of a game is a loss. It's unfair. I hope the rules are reviewed so that there is no margin for error."
Umpiring errors have been a bone of contention in cricket lately.
One can argue that the on-field umpires can't be correct each time, however, there is enough technology to cover up those decisions instantly.
In this case, umpire Nitin Menon could have easily checked the short run with the Third Umpire.
Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if match referee Javagal Srinath takes over.
