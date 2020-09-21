Day 5 of the 2020 Indian Premier League will see Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Stadium in Abu Dhabi, where MI lost their tournament opener to Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, KKR will play their first game of the tournament. Here are the key stats from the famous rivalry.

Head-to-head KKR vs MI: A look at the head-to-head record

Mumbai Indians have had a considerable success over Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament. In 25 such matches, the Rohit Sharma-led franchise have registered as many as 19 victories. They have the highest win percentage (76.00) against KKR (among the teams MI have faced over 10 times). Besides, KKR have managed to win only six of them with a win percentage of 24.00.

Runs KKR vs MI: Most runs

For Mumbai Indians, skipper Rohit Sharma has amassed the most number of runs against the Knight Riders. So far, he has aggregated 824 runs from 25 appearances (most by a MI player against KKR) at 45.77. On the other hand, for KKR, skipper Dinesh Karthik leads the runs tally in matches against MI. He has amassed 296 runs from 20 matches at 22.76.

Wickets KKR vs MI: Most wickets

Knight Riders' leading wicket-taker Sunil Narine has snapped up most wickets against Mumbai Indians. He has accounted for 21 scalps at an impressive average of 20.66 thus far. Similarly, Lasith Malinga, who is not playing this time, owns most wickets for MI in matches against KKR (20 scalps at 22.85). His compatriot Hardik Pandya follows him, having picked up 11 wickets (14.45).

Information KKR vs MI: Dismissals (as a wicket-keeper)