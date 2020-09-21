After three matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the 2020 Indian Premier League tourney moves to Sharjah wherein Rajasthan Royals will face the Chennai Super Kings. This will be the second game for the Yellow Army this season, who won the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, the Royals would want to begin their campaign with a bang. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the fourth match on September 22 (7:30 PM IST). The wicket here is usually flat and dry, which may favor the batsmen more. However, the momentary cracks on the surface as well as the humid conditions also assist spinners. One can watch the match live on Star India network, while live streaming is also available on Hotstar app.

RR Buttler, Stokes to miss the opening encounter

Rajasthan Royals will be without their star opener Jos Buttler as he is presently serving the quarantine with his family in Dubai. Also, Ben Stokes remains unavailable, after having pulled out midway through the Pakistan leg. However, the Royals have a number of options in the batting segment. Probable XI: Uthappa (wicket-keeper), Yashasvi, Samson, Smith (captain), Miller, Curran, Gopal, Archer, Markande, Unadkat, Aaron.

CSK Bravo will miss the game due to knee injury

The Chennai Super Kings sealed a comprehensive victory over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener. Following the game, coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will likely miss the next game due to a knee injury. In this case, all-rounder Sam Curran will retain his place. Probable XI: Vijay, Watson, du Plessis, Rayudu, Jadhav, Dhoni(captain and wicket-keeper), Jadeja, Curran, Chahar, Chawla, Ngidi.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, the Super Kings have the edge over RR. The two sides have met 21 times, out of which, CSK have won 14 matches (win percentage - 66.66). Besides, RR have managed to win 7 of them.

Records RR vs CSK: Records that can be broken

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (4,432) could surpass Chris Gayle (4,484) to hold the sixth spot on the runs tally. The former also requires three boundaries to complete 300 fours in the IPL. Besides, RR batsman Robin Uthappa (4,411) could also eclipse the two in terms of runs. Among bowlers, Piyush Chawla (1,120) could displace the third-ranked Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1,135) on the dot-balls tally.

Data Dream11: Rayudu, Samson to lead the side