Last updated on Sep 21, 2020, 11:30 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
The Royal Challengers Bangalore have commenced their 2020 IPL campaign with a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Notably, the Virat Kohli-led franchise has won its first tournament opener since 2016, wherein they defeated SRH by 45 runs.
The match also marked the IPL debut of 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, who made the most of it, by hitting a half-century.
Here are the records broken.
RCB were off to a flier after Sunrisers Hyderabad invited them to bat.
RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch shared a 90-run stand before Vijay Shankar dismissed the former.
Despite faltering in the middle, RCB were bolstered by AB de Villiers, who led them to 163/5.
In reply, SRH fell short runs by 10 runs despite a brilliant knock by Jonny Bairstow (61).
Devdutt Padikkal, who was the highest run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy last season, made a remarkable IPL debut.
The left-handed batsman slammed his maiden fifty in the tournament, having finished on a terrific 56 (42).
The only other RCB players to have recorded a fifty on IPL debut are Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh, and Sreevats Goswami.
Alongside Padikkal, Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch also made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
This is the eight franchise for Finch in the IPL.
He has previously represented Rajasthan Royals (2010), Delhi Capitals (2011 and 12), Pune Warriors India (2013), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014), Mumbai Indians (2015), Gujarat Lions (2016 and 17) and Kings XI Punjab (2018).
Star batsman AB de Villiers yet again showed his class in crunch moments for RCB.
The 360-degree batsman raced to his 34th half-century in the tournament.
His 30-ball 51 propelled the Royal Challengers to a fighting total after skipper Virat Kohli (14) departed.
During the innings, de Villiers also became the second batsman (all-time) from RCB to register 200 sixes after Chris Gayle (239).
Jonny Bairstow looked in sublime touch as he slammed his third fifty of the IPL (61).
He rescued the SRH innings and later stitched a 71-run stand with Manish Pandey, after fellow opener David Warner departed.
Interestingly, his batting average since 2017 in the power-play read as pace - 68.8 vs pace (dismissed every 49.4 balls), 26.4 vs spin (dismissed every 18.8 balls).
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal pulled RCB back into the hunt in the 15th over by dismissing both Bairstow and Vijay Shankar on consecutive deliveries. By doing so, Chahal (103) surpassed the legendary Zaheer Khan (102) on the all-time wickets tally of IPL.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.