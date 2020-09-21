The Royal Challengers Bangalore have commenced their 2020 IPL campaign with a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Notably, the Virat Kohli-led franchise has won its first tournament opener since 2016, wherein they defeated SRH by 45 runs. The match also marked the IPL debut of 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, who made the most of it, by hitting a half-century. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

RCB were off to a flier after Sunrisers Hyderabad invited them to bat. RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch shared a 90-run stand before Vijay Shankar dismissed the former. Despite faltering in the middle, RCB were bolstered by AB de Villiers, who led them to 163/5. In reply, SRH fell short runs by 10 runs despite a brilliant knock by Jonny Bairstow (61).

Devdutt Padikkal A memorable IPL debut for Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal, who was the highest run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy last season, made a remarkable IPL debut. The left-handed batsman slammed his maiden fifty in the tournament, having finished on a terrific 56 (42). The only other RCB players to have recorded a fifty on IPL debut are Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh, and Sreevats Goswami.

Aaron Finch Finch makes his debut for eighth IPL franchise

Alongside Padikkal, Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch also made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore. This is the eight franchise for Finch in the IPL. He has previously represented Rajasthan Royals (2010), Delhi Capitals (2011 and 12), Pune Warriors India (2013), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014), Mumbai Indians (2015), Gujarat Lions (2016 and 17) and Kings XI Punjab (2018).

AB de Villiers Second RCB batsman to hit 200 sixes in the IPL

Star batsman AB de Villiers yet again showed his class in crunch moments for RCB. The 360-degree batsman raced to his 34th half-century in the tournament. His 30-ball 51 propelled the Royal Challengers to a fighting total after skipper Virat Kohli (14) departed. During the innings, de Villiers also became the second batsman (all-time) from RCB to register 200 sixes after Chris Gayle (239).

Jonny Bairstow Bairstow shines for SRH once again

Jonny Bairstow looked in sublime touch as he slammed his third fifty of the IPL (61). He rescued the SRH innings and later stitched a 71-run stand with Manish Pandey, after fellow opener David Warner departed. Interestingly, his batting average since 2017 in the power-play read as pace - 68.8 vs pace (dismissed every 49.4 balls), 26.4 vs spin (dismissed every 18.8 balls).

Information Yuzvendra Chahal eclipses Zaheer Khan on the wickets tally