In the fourth game of 2020 IPL, three-time champions Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals. While CSK have already won the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, the Royals would want to begin their campaign on a winning note. The match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which hosts its first game this season. Here is the pitch report.

Pitch, conditions A look at the pitch report and conditions

In Sharjah, batting is usually favorable due to shorter boundaries. However, spinners are always in action as the surface often gives rise to cracks. Meanwhile, the fast bowlers may also gain the edge early on. In the upcoming game, there are minimal chances of rain-interruption, while the temperature will hover near 39 degrees Celsius along with a high humidity level.

Information Sharjah to host 12 of 56 league matches

In 2014, the IPL was shifted to the UAE as it clashed with the General Elections. A total of 20 matches were held in the nation, with Sharjah Cricket Stadium hosting six games. This time, the stadium will host 12 of 56 league matches.

Teams How did the teams fare at this venue in 2014?

In that season, Kings XI Punjab remained the only franchise to have won two games without losing at Sharjah. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings also won a game each here. Interestingly, RR failed to defend 191 against KXIP at this venue. On the other hand, CSK chased down 146 in their only game against SRH.

Stats Stats at this venue - T20 Internationals

RR vs CSK RR vs CSK: What to expect?