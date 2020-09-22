Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Wolves capped off a brilliant end to gameweek 2 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. We had goals flying in gameweek 2, with a total of 44 being scored in 10 games. Several teams have seized the early momentum, whereas, a few teams looked below par. Here are the key takeaways from Premier League, gameweek 2.

Liverpool Liverpool show they are ready to defend the title

Premier League champions Liverpool overcame Chelsea 2-0 to maintain a 100% record. Notably, the Reds have started from they left off last season. The purchase of Thiago Alcantara looks to be a masterstroke as he bossed the mid-field in the second half. Liverpool are on the right track but the same cannot be said for high-spending Chelsea, who are poor defensively.

Spurs Harry Kane shows his pedigree for Spurs

Tottenham brushed aside Southampton 5-2 and Harry Kane stole the show. The England skipper contributed with four assists for Son Heung-min, who converted all of them. Kane wasn't finished as he also got on the scoresheet. This was ruthless from Kane, who killed the game in the second half. He gauged Son's runs and picked out the Korean in an effortless manner.

Duo Everton, Arsenal out to do special things this season

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton look resolute and the new signings have made the difference. Their 5-2 win over West Brom caught the eye. Everton have started well and look solid as a side. They can push for a top six finish this season, alongside Arsenal. The Gunners are making the right noises under Mikel Arteta. Arsenal are growing rapidly under the Spaniard and that's remarkable.

MUN, MCI Contrasting sights for Manchester clubs

Both the Manchester clubs weren't in action on gameweek 1 after being handed a break. Their return had different contrasts. Manchester United were slow, lacked determination and got punished by Crystal Palace 3-1. Meanwhile, City dominated the show against Wolves. They started strongly and dominated the first half. In the second, it was about staying put. This shows the gulf between United and City.

