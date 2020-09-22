Gameweek 1 of the Serie A 2020-21 season got over. However, three existing matches, will be played later on September 30. 15 goals were scored in the seven games held in gameweek 1. Champions Juventus blanked Sampdoria 3-0, whereas, AC Milan and Napoli sealed respective 2-0 wins. Here we present the key numbers from gameweek 1.

Juventus Juventus maintain a record, Ronaldo races to 53 league goals

Juventus have won their first game of the Serie A season in five successive campaigns. Juventus mid-fielder Aaron Ramsey created six chances in a match for only the third time in his career in a top-flight campaign. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 66th goal for Juventus in all competititons. He equaled the tally of Gonzalo Higuain. Ronaldo now has 53 goals in the Serie A.

Zlatan AC Milan forward Ibrahimovic scripts these feats

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a brace for Milan in their 2-0 win against 10-man Bologna. As per Opta, Zlatan has been involved in 15 goals in his 16 debut games in the top-5 European Leagues in his career (11 goals, 4 assists). He has scored more than one goal in his debut game of the season for the first time in the Serie A.

Serie A Crucial records scripted in gameweek 1

Sassuolo drew 1-1 against Cagliari at home. Notably, Sassuolo fired 17 shots in the first 45 minutes in the match. This was the first time they attempted these many shots in a Serie A match. Napoli's Dries Mertens has now scored in two consecutive opening games of the season. Lorenzo Insigne became the fifth player to register 350 appearances for Napoli in all competitions.

Do you know? More feats for the sensational Zlatan

The Swedish International has now scored a double in three of his last five Serie A appearances. Also, it is the fourth season in which Ibrahimovic had scored in the opening gameweek of Serie A.

Information Genoa script these feats