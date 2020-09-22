The thirteenth edition of Indian Premier League kicked-off with the thrilling Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings clash. If that was not enough to culminate the excitement, the following game between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab produced the first tied game this season, which went to Super Over later. However, several players have already been injured amid the extravaganza. Here are a few of them.

Mitchell Marsh Marsh twisted his ankle while bowling

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh suffered an ankle injury in Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Marsh, whose career has been impacted by multiple injuries, twisted his ankle as he bowled the fourth ball of his first over. He was then seen limping off the field. Although Marsh came out to bat during the run-chase, his pain got the better of him.

Information Marsh could be ruled out of the tournament

It is understood that Marsh's injury has intensified and he could be ruled out of the entire tournament. In this case, Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi seems to be getting the nod. His recent performance in the CPL him the front-runner for the spot.

Dwayne Bravo Bravo to miss another game due to knee injury

CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo missed the tournament opener, owing to a knee injury. Following the tournament opener, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that the star all-rounder could miss another game. Notably, England's Sam Curran replaced Bravo and put up a formidable show with both bat and ball. As per reports, both of them could play in the XI as the tournament progresses.

Ravichandran Ashwin Ashwin suffered a shoulder injury after starting well

DC spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a terrific start to his IPL campaign, having scalped two wickets in his first over. However, he injured his shoulder while diving to stop the ball. Soon after, physio Patrick Farhart took him off the field after the pain worsened. Besides, Ashwin's recent tweet suggests that he will soon be available for the franchise.

Twitter Post The reports are pretty encouraging: Ashwin

I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support. 🙏 #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 21, 2020

Ishant Sharma Ishant injured his back during a practice session