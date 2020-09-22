World number one men's singles tennis ace Novak Djokovic pocketed the Italian Open title, days before the start of the 2020 French Open. The Serbian international beat Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3 in the final at the Foro Italico in Rome. The victory saw Djokovic pocket a record 36th Masters crown. Here we look at the key records scripted by Djokovic.

Djokovic Djokovic extends his 'Big Titles' lead

Djokovic lifted his fifth Italian Open title. Only Rafael Nadal (9) is ahead of Djokovic. The 17-time Grand Slam winner extended his 'Big Titles' lead after his record-breaking win. Djokovic (58) has moved three 'Big Titles' clear of Rafael Nadal (55). The Serb was previously tied for most Masters 1000 trophies won, alongside Nadal. He is also four clear of third-placed Roger Federer (54).

'Big Title' Key details about the 'Big Title' as Djokovic impresses

A 'Big Title' is a trophy at a Grand Slam championship, the ATP Finals, a Masters 1000 tournament or an Olympic singles gold medal. Djokovic has won 17 Slams, five ATP Finals and 36 Masters 1000s. He has now won on average one 'Big Title' every 3.3 tournaments played (58 of 191 events).

Information 'Big Title': Comparison between Djokovic, Nadal and Federer

The Serbian's 'Big Title' winning percentage is marginally better than 33-year-old Nadal, who has won every 3.4 events he features in (55 of 187 events). Meanwhile, Federer, 39, has a conversion rate of one title per 4.3 tournaments contested (54 of 237).

Record Djokovic extends record to 31 wins from 32 in 2020

Since the start of 2019, the 33-year-old has captured three Grand Slams and four Masters 1000 titles. Djokovic extended his record to 31 wins from 32 matches this year. His only loss came at the US Open 2020 after he was disqualified for accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball.

Do you know? Djokovic scripts these records