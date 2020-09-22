Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be starting their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign against champions Mumbai Indans on Wednesday. KKR finished a disappointing fifth last season and were highly dependent on Andre Russell. The West Indian all-rounder scripted several feats after shining with the bat. In IPL 2020, Russell will be a pivotal force. Here are records Russell can break this season.

IPL stats Russell could get past 1,500 runs for KKR

Russell has amassed a total of 1,400 runs at 33.33 in the IPL. Notably, 1,342 runs have come for KKR in the competition. Russell needs 158 runs more to script a tally of 1,500 for KKR. He is set to become only the fourth batsman to achieve this mark after Gautam Gambhir (3,035), Robin Uthappa (2,439) and Yusuf Pathan (1,893).

4s, 6s Russell can script these milestones in terms of 4s, 6s

Russell has smashed 93 fours for KKR in the tournament. He is seven shy of 100 fours. The big-hitting West Indian is in line to become only the eighth player to achieve this mark for KKR. Russell has slammed 117 sixes for KKR and 120 overall. He needs 33 sixes to become the first KKR player to register a tally of 150.

Russell KKR Russell can become fourth KKR player to register this feat

Russell has smashed eight fifties in the competition and all of them have come for KKR. He needs two more to register double digits for the side. He is set to become only the fourth batsman to amass 10 or more fifties for the side. Russell needs three fifties to surpass former KKR hero Chris Lynn (10).

Wickets Russell can go past Chawla in terms of wickets