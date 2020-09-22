The third round of the Carabao Cup is all set to start tonight with five games on offer. Tottenham and Manchester United face away tests against Leyton Orient and Luton Town respectively. A total of 16 games are set to be played over the next three nights, with Leicester City versus Arsenal being a high-profile encounter. Here we look at preview, fixtures and stats.

Spurs Matches coming thick and fast for Spurs

Tottenham play their fourth match across competitions in 10 days. Jose Mourinho's side started with a 1-0 loss against Everton in their Premier League opener. They sealed the second round qualifying of the Europa League against Lokomotiv Plovdiv. A 5-2 win against Southampton in the EPL followed suit. Spurs will be aiming to win a third successive game and are the favorites tonight.

Man United Can Manchester United offer resistance against in-form Luton Town?

Manchester United were battered by Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on Saturday. The Red Devils looked out of sorts and were too slow. United's defensive unit lacked composure and it wasn't a pleasing sight. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised changes ahead of the Luton Town encounter. Dean Henderson is set to start in goal for United, who need immediate response.

#LEIARS Leicester City and Arsenal promise plenty of fireworks

Both Leicester City and Arsenal have started well in the Premier League 2020-21 campaign. Both sides won their opening two games and showed character in their game. One expects a lot of intensity in this blockbuster encounter. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jamie Vardy will draw attention. Notably, Arsenal have lost each of their last three away games against Leicester in all competitions.

Trio What about Chelsea, Liverpool and City?

Chelsea take on Barnsley in their first ever League Cup meeting. The Blues will be eager to bounce back after a 2-0 loss against Liverpool in the Premier League. EPL Champions Liverpool face an away trip to Lincoln City. Meanwhile, Manchester City are expected to overcome Bournemouth. Notably, they have won their last 10 meetings with Bournemouth with an aggregate score of 30-5.

Stat attack Key stats ahead of the Carabao Cup third round

Aston Villa, who face Bristol City, have progressed as a Premier League team from 10 of their last 12 League Cup ties against sides from a lower division. Morecambe have never reached the fourth round of the League Cup. Fleetwood Town and Everton face each other in their first ever competitive meeting. Brighton have never won an away match against Preston in any competition.