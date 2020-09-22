Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Trent Boult believes his teammate Jasprit Bumrah will bounce back strongly in the upcoming game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Bumrah, who is regarded as one of the greatest modern day fast bowlers, conceded 43 runs against Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener. Notably, he finished as MI's most expensive bowler in the match. Here is more on the same.

Praise Bumrah is trying hard to get back his rhythm: Boult

Boult lavished praise on Bumrah. "He is a world class bowler, he is trying hard over the last couple of days to find rhythm. I am 100 per cent sure he will be on the mark in the coming games," Boult said. "He is a big player for us and a very important bowler and I am sure he will bounce back very nicely."

Match How did Bumrah fare in the match?

In the tournament opener against CSK, MI didn't use Bumrah as a strike-bowler with Trent Boult and James Pattinson around. Meanwhile, the former bowled a no-ball on the last ball of his first over. This made CSK batsman Ambati Rayudu dispatch the ball off the Free-hit. Moreover, Bumrah couldn't bowl his usual yorkers at the death and finished with an economy-rate of 10.80.

Numbers Bumrah has stumbled following his return from injury

Even before the COVID-19 break, things went downhill for Bumrah as he came back from his lower back injury. He was under the scanner during the entire New Zealand tour. Following his return, Bumrah managed to scalp only 15 wickets from 16 internationals at 42.86. Also, he failed to pick up a single wicket in the ODI series against New Zealand, conceding 167 runs.

Quote Boult looks forward to bowling alongside Bumrah

"The opportunity to bowl with Bumrah is very good opportunity to learn. And yes Bumrah is a guy, who is very experienced and he has got some amazing skills and I'm really looking forward to hopefully having some success with him," added Boult.

Credentials Will Bumrah fire against KKR?